Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Picks up throwing program
Triggs (forearm) began a throwing program Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Triggs played catch Wednesday for the first time since landing on the disabled list earlier in the month with a forearm injury. He remains without a timetable for his return, but one will hopefully come into focus as he ramps up his throwing.
