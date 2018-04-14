Triggs (1-0) struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.

The right-hander was briefly in line for the win when the A's took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but their bullpen melted down in the seventh. Triggs threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a sharp 2.87 ERA into his next outing, Wednesday at home against the White Sox.