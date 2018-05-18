Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Placed on disabled list
Triggs (forearm) was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs was removed from Thursday's outing due to right forearm nerve discomfort, and although he was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, there hasn't been any word on the results at this time. Expect an update on his status in the coming days since this placement doesn't really tell us anything, as it was highly likely that Triggs would miss his upcoming start following this injury.
