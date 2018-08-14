Triggs (forearm) continues a throwing program and could be slotted into a bullpen role upon his eventual return, Eric He of MLB.com reports.

Triggs has been throwing since late July, and manager Bob Melvin is optimistic he'll be ready for a big-league return this season. The Athletics skipper confirmed that Triggs could slot into a bullpen role upon eventual activation, given that the starting rotation is presently hitting on all cylinders (6-1, 1.89 ERA and .204 BAA over last 11 games).