Triggs (2-0) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings against the Rangers.

Triggs allowed six earned and didn't make it out of the second inning his last time out, so this was a much needed bounce back effort. The six innings were the most he's tossed all year and he likely could've gone even deeper, as he had just 81 pitches when he was pulled. The six-run implosion is keeping the ERA at a bloated 4.70, but the 29-year-old has allowed either one or two runs in each of his other four starts this year. Triggs lines up to take on the Mariners in Seattle his next start next Tuesday.