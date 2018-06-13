Triggs (forearm) will throw an extended bullpen session Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The reliever has come away from his first two bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so he'll apparently bump up the workload Wednesday. Triggs notably began mixing in breaking balls during his most recent bullpen Sunday, and if all goes smoothly Wednesday, he could be headed to a minor-league rehab assignment as his next step.

