Triggs (forearm) has been shut down temporarily in the midst of his rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander has been out since May 18 with nerve irritation in his throwing arm. Triggs had been working on his rehab in the Athletics' extended spring training facility in Arizona when he experienced some tingling in the arm during a session earlier this week. While he's expected to resume throwing soon, his big-league return is now likely to be delayed until after the All-Star break.