Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Rehab temporarily shut down
Triggs (forearm) has been shut down temporarily in the midst of his rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The right-hander has been out since May 18 with nerve irritation in his throwing arm. Triggs had been working on his rehab in the Athletics' extended spring training facility in Arizona when he experienced some tingling in the arm during a session earlier this week. While he's expected to resume throwing soon, his big-league return is now likely to be delayed until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set to throw live batting practice Saturday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Ramping up activity Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Another bullpen set for Sunday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for bullpen Thursday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Picks up throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...