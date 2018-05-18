Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Removed due to forearm nerve issue
Triggs was forced to exit his Thursday start due to right forearm nerve discomfort, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's an update from the previous report of him leaving the outing in the third inning. The Athletics will provide more details in the near future, though it's safe to think the injury to his throwing arm will cost Triggs at least one turn in the rotation.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Leaves start with injury•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Notches third win•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Takes first defeat of season•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Roughed up Wednesday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...