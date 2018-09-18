Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Requires thoracic outlet surgery
Triggs (forearm) will undergo thoracic outlet surgery Sept. 26.
Triggs had been out since mid-May with a forearm issue. He appeared to be nearing a return to action before suffering a setback in an early-September rehab start. The surgery is a significant one and carries serious risk that Triggs won't be the same pitcher once he returns -- see Matt Harvey for a notable recent example. A more precise recovery timeline should be available following the procedure.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Solid in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for sim game•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Possible bullpen role upon return•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Second day of throwing Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...