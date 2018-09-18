Triggs (forearm) will undergo thoracic outlet surgery Sept. 26.

Triggs had been out since mid-May with a forearm issue. He appeared to be nearing a return to action before suffering a setback in an early-September rehab start. The surgery is a significant one and carries serious risk that Triggs won't be the same pitcher once he returns -- see Matt Harvey for a notable recent example. A more precise recovery timeline should be available following the procedure.

