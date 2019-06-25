Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Return timetable still unclear
Triggs (hip), who's been sidelined since April 12, remains without a timetable for return, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander was expected to convert back to a relief role in the minors this season, but he logged all of 2.2 innings over three appearances before the injury bug struck. Triggs would have also potentially served as a versatile option in a pinch at the major-league level, considering he logged 45 appearances (27 starts) across parts of three seasons with the Athletics from 2016-2018.
