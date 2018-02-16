Triggs (hip) appears to be at full health heading into spring camp following season-ending surgery in July of 2017, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Triggs needed a procedure to repair a torn labrum, which caused him to make just 12 starts during the 2017 campaign. In those games, he posted a 4.27 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 50:19 K:BB over 65.1 innings. He will look to secure one of the three open spots in the club's rotation, while Sean Manaea and Kendall Graveman are the only two pitchers that seem to have a job locked down.