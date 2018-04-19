Triggs (1-0) gave up six runs on five hits and two walks and did not record a strikeout in 1.1 innings. He did not factor into the decision of Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Triggs got absolutely shelled Wednesday and left the game trailing 6-1, but his offense picked him up as the A's emerged with a 12-11 victory in 14 innings. The righty threw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 12 batters he faced, but he lost the plate after that point as he ended up throwing nearly as many balls as strikes (22 and 23, respectively). The 29-year-old hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his first three starts, so he'll look to regain that form when he next takes the hill Tuesday against the Rangers.