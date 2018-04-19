Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Roughed up Wednesday
Triggs (1-0) gave up six runs on five hits and two walks and did not record a strikeout in 1.1 innings. He did not factor into the decision of Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Triggs got absolutely shelled Wednesday and left the game trailing 6-1, but his offense picked him up as the A's emerged with a 12-11 victory in 14 innings. The righty threw first-pitch strikes to nine of the 12 batters he faced, but he lost the plate after that point as he ended up throwing nearly as many balls as strikes (22 and 23, respectively). The 29-year-old hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his first three starts, so he'll look to regain that form when he next takes the hill Tuesday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Fans six in winning effort•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Strikes out seven Rangers in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Serves up pair of homers Thursday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Starting spot possible for start of season•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Returns to mound•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...