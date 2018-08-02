Triggs (forearm) played catch again Wednesday, his second day doing so this week, Eric He of MLB.com reports.

Triggs is slowly working his arm back into shape after being shut down from throwing for over a month. He'd resumed playing catch Monday, and the fact he was able to do so again just 48 hours later implies there have been no setbacks. The right-hander is likely to continue being brought along slowly and will eventually need a multi-appearance rehab assignment before being considered for activation.