Triggs (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings in Thursday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the Rockies. He struck out three.

The main blemish on an otherwise solid effort was the pair of solo round trippers that Triggs surrendered to Charlie Blackmon and Chris Iannetta in the first and fifth innings, respectively. The right-hander was largely effective otherwise against a Rockies lineup loaded with regulars, and he was able to log a spring-high amount of innings in anticipation of his role as the projected No. 4 starter.