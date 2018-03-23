Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Serves up pair of homers Thursday
Triggs (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings in Thursday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the Rockies. He struck out three.
The main blemish on an otherwise solid effort was the pair of solo round trippers that Triggs surrendered to Charlie Blackmon and Chris Iannetta in the first and fifth innings, respectively. The right-hander was largely effective otherwise against a Rockies lineup loaded with regulars, and he was able to log a spring-high amount of innings in anticipation of his role as the projected No. 4 starter.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Starting spot possible for start of season•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Returns to mound•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Making progress post-surgery•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Tests hip out during catch sessions•
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...