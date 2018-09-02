Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for rehab assignment
Triggs (forearm) is expected to go on a minor-league rehab assignment at High-A Stockton this week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs hasn't seen major-league action since mid-May but completed a simulated game Saturday as he looks for a September return to the Athletics' bullpen. The 29-year-old will likely require a few minor-league appearances after the long layoff.
