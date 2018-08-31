Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for sim game
Triggs (forearm) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Triggs has been on the shelf since mid-May with a forearm injury. The right-hander continues to slowly work his way through a throwing program, and is hoping to be available as a reliever at some point in September should the A's want to call him up.
