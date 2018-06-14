Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set to throw live batting practice Saturday
Triggs (forearm) will face hitters at extended spring training Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs was very encouraged after throwing an extended bullpen session Wednesday, so he'll take the next step in his rehab over the weekend. If all goes well during Saturday's live session, Triggs could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
