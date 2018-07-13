Triggs (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Triggs is yet to be reevaluated after he was shut down due to a tingling in his fingers. A timetable for his return remains unclear, although more news on his status should surface after he's examined by the Athletics' team doctors. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Jeremy Bleich on the 40-man roster

