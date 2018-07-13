Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Shifted to 60-day DL
Triggs (forearm) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Triggs is yet to be reevaluated after he was shut down due to a tingling in his fingers. A timetable for his return remains unclear, although more news on his status should surface after he's examined by the Athletics' team doctors. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Jeremy Bleich on the 40-man roster
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: No structural damage in forearm•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Going for second opinion•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Rehab temporarily shut down•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set to throw live batting practice Saturday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Ramping up activity Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Throws bullpen Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...