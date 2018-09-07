Triggs (forearm) fired 1.2 scoreless innings in High-A Stockton's loss to Visalia in a California League playoff loss on Wednesday, allowing a hit, issuing two walks and recording two strikeouts.

With the exception of the control issues, it was as about an encouraging of a first rehab outing as Triggs and the Athletics could have hoped for. The right-hander worked up to 34 pitches, certainly a solid workload after not having seen game action since May 17. Triggs presumably remains fairly far removed from being big-league ready, but he's likely to up his pitch count in his next minor-league turn.