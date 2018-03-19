Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Starting spot possible for start of season
Triggs, who notched his second Cactus League victory in an 8-3 split-squad win over the Giants on Saturday, is a strong candidate to open the season in the starting rotation, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.
The 29-year-old's candidacy for a rotation role remains strong despite an uneven outing against San Francisco, one in which he allowed two earned runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman over 3.2 innings while recording four strikeouts. In the wake of Jharel Cotton's season-ending elbow injury and prospect A.J. Puk's reassignment to the minors, Triggs is in an even better position, but his ability to work as both a starter and long reliever were already giving him a leg up prior to that pair of developments. Even if Puk is promoted in relatively short order once the season commences, Triggs' versatility would allow him to slide into the bullpen role he's filled in exactly half of his 36 appearances with the Athletics across the last two seasons.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Returns to mound•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Making progress post-surgery•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Tests hip out during catch sessions•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Could require season-ending surgery•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...