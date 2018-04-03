Triggs allowed one run on four hits and two walks across five innings en route to a no-decision Monday against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Triggs limited baserunners to great effect for much of the night and was only scored upon as the Ranger strung a couple of base hits together in the fifth inning. He also had his strikeout pitch working, recording 13 swinging strikes as he tied his second best strikeout total at the MLB level. Triggs has been nothing to write home about over his first two seasons with the A's, but his 2018 campaign is off to a strong start heading into Saturday's outing against the Angels.