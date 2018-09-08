Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Suffers setback in rehab
Triggs (forearm) suffered a setback following his Wednesday rehab start for High-A Stockton and has been shut down for the time being, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Triggs fired a total of 34 pitches in what was his first taste of game action since May 17, and it appears the workload may have been a bit much. Following that appearance, the right-hander reportedly began feeling similar nerve irritation symptoms to those that landed him on the disabled list, leading to the shutdown. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, Triggs' chances of pitching at the big-league level again this season are slimmer than ever.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Solid in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Set for sim game•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Possible bullpen role upon return•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Second day of throwing Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Begins throwing program•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...