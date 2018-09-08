Triggs (forearm) suffered a setback following his Wednesday rehab start for High-A Stockton and has been shut down for the time being, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.

Triggs fired a total of 34 pitches in what was his first taste of game action since May 17, and it appears the workload may have been a bit much. Following that appearance, the right-hander reportedly began feeling similar nerve irritation symptoms to those that landed him on the disabled list, leading to the shutdown. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, Triggs' chances of pitching at the big-league level again this season are slimmer than ever.