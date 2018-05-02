Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Takes first defeat of season
Triggs (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings against the Mariners.
Triggs wasn't in command in this one, as he also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter. The righty has a bloated 5.20 ERA -- largely as a result of two poor starts -- but a .313 BABIP by opposing hitters and a 4.26 FIP suggest he's been pitching better than the results are showing. He's in line for a more favorable matchup next time out, against the Orioles on Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Quality start in win Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Roughed up Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Fans six in winning effort•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Strikes out seven Rangers in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Serves up pair of homers Thursday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...