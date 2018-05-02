Triggs (2-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings against the Mariners.

Triggs wasn't in command in this one, as he also threw a wild pitch and hit a batter. The righty has a bloated 5.20 ERA -- largely as a result of two poor starts -- but a .313 BABIP by opposing hitters and a 4.26 FIP suggest he's been pitching better than the results are showing. He's in line for a more favorable matchup next time out, against the Orioles on Sunday.