Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Throws bullpen Sunday
Triggs (forearm) threw his scheduled bullpen session Sunday and is nearing a rehab assignment, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's encouraging that the right-hander was able to keep his bullpen date as scheduled after having thrown his first session last Thursday. If Triggs experiences no residual setbacks from Sunday's workload, it appears he'll be appearing in game action at the minor-league level in the near future.
