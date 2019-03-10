Athletics' Andrew Triggs: To begin at Triple-A
Triggs was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Triggs compiled a 1.80 ERA with a save and three strikeouts in four games this spring, but he's been instructed to clean out his locker and head to Triple-A. The 29-year-old made nine starts for the Athletics in 2018 and posted a 5.23 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 43:18 K:BB across 41.1 innings.
