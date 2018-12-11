Athletics' Andrew Triggs: Trending in right direction
Triggs (shoulder) is expected to have a normal spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Triggs underwent thoracic outlet surgery near the end of September, and he's reportedly on track in his rehab. The right-hander is in line to be used out of the bullpen for Oakland in 2019 despite taking on a starting role last year.
