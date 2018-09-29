Triggs (forearm) underwent successful thoracic outlet surgery Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's procedure, a first rib resection and scalenectomy, was performed by Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas. Despite the fact the operation went smoothly, Triggs' future remains somewhat in doubt due to the seriousness of the injury it addressed. Updates on Triggs' condition and recovery will likely be available as 2019 spring training approaches.

