Oakland claimed Felipe off waivers from the Padres on Wednesday and assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Felipe was designated for assignment by the Padres on Sunday to clear a spot on their 40-man roster, and he finds a new home a few days later. The right-hander has struggled in 2023 with a 6.20 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with Triple-A El Paso, but he did impress in 2022 with 14 saves with 84 strikeouts over 62 innings in the minors, and Oakland will hope he can find that form again in the second half of 2023.