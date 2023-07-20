Felipe (1-0) earned the win in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox, striking out two over 1.2 hitless innings.

Felipe relieved Lucas Erceg in the sixth inning, striking out a pair of Red Sox to strand the tying run on second base. The 25-year-old Felipe then set the Red Sox down in order in the seventh en route to his first MLB victory. The rookie right-hander has impressed since he was called up in early July -- he sports a 1.42 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings with the A's.