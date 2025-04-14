Perdomo was optioned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

Perdomo was designated for assignment by the A's on Saturday, clearing waivers before being optioned Monday. The left-hander has appeared in four games with the Athletics this season, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings. Perdomo will now look to get into a groove with Sacramento before potentially earning another promotion to the major-league roster down the road this season.