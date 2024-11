The Athletics claimed Maldonado off waivers from the Marlins on Monday.

Maldonado struggled during his time in the majors with the Marlins in 2024, posting a 5.68 ERA and 11:7 K:BB over 19 innings. However, he boasts a 32.6 percent strikeout rate in the minors and is under team control for multiple seasons, so it could be a shrewd waiver claim by the Athletics.