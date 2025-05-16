The Athletics selected Maldonado's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Maldonado has been brilliant in the minors this season, posting a dominant 0.73 ERA and 0.66 WHIP with a 17:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings with Las Vegas. He'll now join the struggling Athletics bullpen alongside Matt Krook, replacing Jason Alexander and Osvaldo Bido on the big-league pitching staff.
