Garcia went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs in his Cactus League debut against the Reds on Monday.

The 28-year-old backstop is battling Austin Allen to serve as the primary backup to Sean Murphy (chest), and his bid certainly got off to a good start with Monday's performance. Garcia has multiple solid minor-league seasons at the plate on his professional resume; he appeared capable of carrying over that success to the big-league level with a .286/.308/.492 line (65 plate appearances) during his 2018 major-league debut with the Giants before limping to a .143/.217/.310 slash during his most recent taste of the majors in 2019.