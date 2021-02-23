Garcia is considered the favorite to serve as the primary backup to Sean Murphy (chest) behind the dish this coming season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old came over from the Rangers as part of the Elvis Andrus trade, and he has an extensive minor-league career during which he's shown some decent pop on his resume. Garcia's initial foray into the big leagues back in 2018 with the Giants was impressive as well, as he slashed .286/.308/.492 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over 65 plate appearances. However, Garcia managed just a .143/.217/.310 line (46 PAs) the following season and never saw action in 2020. Murphy isn't due to begin baseball activities for some time due to the completion of his recovery from lung surgery, so Garcia could see plenty of reps in early workouts and Cactus League games.