Garcia, who's hitting .333 (7-for-21) with four RBI across 11 Cactus League games, has impressed with both his bat and defense in his bid for the backup catcher job, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "It's gotta be a tough spot to come in, especially as a catcher, to a new team and trying to get to know all the pitchers and seeing what they do and don't like to do," pitcher Daulton Jefferies said. "He's extremely mature and knows the game. He's just fun to throw to."

Garcia just arrived in February via trade with the Rangers, but he's been lauded for how quickly he's developed chemistry with the pitching staff. The 28-year-old's body of work as a hitter has arguably been just as impressive, with Garcia looking fully recovered from the hip surgery that wiped out his 2020 season. Veteran Carlos Perez, Garcia's primary competition to serve as Sean Murphy's primary backup, has also enjoyed a solid spring, however, but manager Bob Melvin hinted Wednesday both players could play important roles at the big-league level in 2021. "We're happy with all these guys," Melvin said. "It is nice to have that kind of depth."