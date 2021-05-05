Garcia was placed on the injured list with viral enteritis Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Garcia will be unavailable while he battles a stomach illness. Austin Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move and will operate as the backup catcher for Oakland.
