Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-0 victory over Detroit on Saturday.
Garcia got the start behind the plate and capitalized on the opportunity with a two-run shot to center field in the second inning. The blast was Garcia's first of the season and seventh overall in his career. The homer was also his first extra-base hit of any kind and accounted for his first two RBI of the campaign.
More News
-
Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Wins roster spot•
-
Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Impressing in job battle•
-
Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Backup bid off to strong start•
-
Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Favorite for backup catcher role•
-
Athletics' Aramis Garcia: Headed to Oakland•
-
Rangers' Aramis Garcia: Claimed by Rangers•