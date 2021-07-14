Garcia finished the first half of the season with a .205/.233/.289 slash line, one double, two home runs, six RBI, one walk and seven runs across 88 plate appearances.

As expected, Garcia is seeing only occasional playing time behind clear-cut starting backstop Sean Murphy, so the fact he hasn't gotten into a rhythm at the plate isn't overly surprising. The 28-year-old's extended pattern of struggling to make consistent contact against a higher level of pitching has also persisted; Garcia sports a 30.7 percent strikeout rate after posting the same figure with Triple-A Sacramento in a 26-game stint in 2019 and a 45.7 percent figure over 18 games with the Giants last season.