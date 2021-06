Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Garcia was one of two players that recorded multiple knocks for the Athletics in this game and made his presence felt in both the sixth and seventh innings -- he delivered RBI singles both times, scoring Chad Pinder and Matt Chapman, respectively. The backstop is riding a four-game hitting streak, but his limited role and inconsistent playing time conspire against his upside.