Garcia (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Garcia had been battling a stomach illness but will now return to the active roster as a backup option at catcher behind Sean Murphy. Austin Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
