Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strike out in Saturday's 6-2 win over Los Angeles.
Garcia started for Sean Murphy and took Hunter Strickland dep in the seventh to extend Oakland's lead to 4-0. It will most likely take an injury to Murphy for Garcia to take on a relevant role.
