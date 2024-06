Adams (0-1) took the loss against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out two.

Adams' eventful inning saw him sandwich swinging strikeouts of Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia around a walk and a pair of doubles, including Sean Murphy's go-ahead RBI two-bagger. The right-hander saw his streak of seven consecutive scoreless appearances snapped with that hit, but he retains an impressive 2.70 ERA alongside 14 holds over 28 appearances.