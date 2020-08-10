Allen went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being ejected from Sunday's game against the Astros.

After the dust settled on a benches-clearing scuffle in the seventh inning, Allen and Ramon Laureano were ejected. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle noted that Allen "looked like he was mixing it up pretty good in a second scrum." Manager Bob Melvin told Brian McTaggart and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com that he expects some suspensions given the violation of protocols.