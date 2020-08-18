Allen went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Allen was the only other Athletics bat besides Robbie Grossman with multiple hits in a relatively quiet night for what had recently been a red-hot offense. The 26-year-old snapped a modest 0-for-8 skid, but he's still carrying an anemic .185/.214/.333 slash across his first 28 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Ejected from Sunday's game•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Secures backup job•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Works on defense during shutdown•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Should have job security•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: In heated job battle•