Allen went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Allen was the only other Athletics bat besides Robbie Grossman with multiple hits in a relatively quiet night for what had recently been a red-hot offense. The 26-year-old snapped a modest 0-for-8 skid, but he's still carrying an anemic .185/.214/.333 slash across his first 28 plate appearances.