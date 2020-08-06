Allen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Allen made a rare start in place of Sean Murphy, and he made it count with the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning. The long ball is the first of the 26-year-old catcher's career, as well as his second hit in 2020.
