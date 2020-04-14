The backup catcher job battle between Allen and Jonah Heim seemed to be "at a standstill" when spring training was suspended, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Allen, who arrived from the Padres in the Jurickson Profar trade this past offseason, made an outstanding case during Cactus League play with a .406 average (13-for-32), two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, two walks and six runs over 15 games. However, Heim, already lauded for his defensive skills, made a strong impression as well by hitting .320 (8-for-25) over his 12 exhibitions. Gallegos notes the battle will likely decided during any ramp-up period to the regular season, with Allen's more consistent track record of minor-league offensive success potentially tipping the scales in his favor.