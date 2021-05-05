Allen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old was unable to earn the backup catching job in spring training, but he'll join the Athletics on Tuesday with Aramis Garcia heading to the injured list. Allen should work as the secondary catcher behind starter Sean Murphy until Garcia is healthy.
