Athletics' Austin Allen: Making strong case in spring
Allen, who's battling for a backup catcher job, is hitting .379 with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, two walks and six runs across his first 14 Cactus League games.
The 26-year-old got his first taste of big-league reguarl-season action last season with the Padres, slashing .215/.282/.277 across 71 plate appearances over 34 games. Allen was then traded to the Athletics in January in the transaction that sent Jurickson Profar to San Diego, and the backstop is now battling promising prospect Jonah Heim for the right to serve as Sean Murphy's primary backup behind the dish. Heim has made a strong impression in his own right -- the 24-year-old is hitting .333 through 11 Cactus League contests -- so the job battle is one that could come down to the final days of spring training.
