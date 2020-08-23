Allen remained in the game in Saturday's loss to the Angels after getting hit in the right side of the head by Tommy La Stella's bat in the second inning, the Associated Press reports.

The backup catcher's helmet flew off upon impact in what was a scary moment for both Allen and La Stella. After getting checked out by manager Bob Melvin and athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, Allen was able to remain in the game and finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout.