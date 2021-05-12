Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Allen appeared in two games during his time on the major-league roster and went 1-for-6 with a solo home run and two strikeouts. Aramis Garcia (illness) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
